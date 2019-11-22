Mya Davis, a student at McCluer North High School, was a winner in two categories for St. Louis Public Radio’s inaugural St. Louis Public Radio Photojournalism Prize. She won for both Best In Show and Best Portrait. All of the winning photos will be on public display at St. Louis Public Radio, UMSL at Grand Center, 3651 Olive St., during normal business hours, through December 31. All winners will also receive a master class with station photojournalists and publication on stlpublicradio.org. For Best in Show, Davis also received $500 in gift certificates for photography supplies. For more information, visit stlpublicradio.org/photojournalismprize.
