NAACP St. Louis County announces its strategic partnership with St. Vincent Home for Children for the purpose of food distribution to Normandy, MO residents and the general public.
Program details: Weekly on Wednesdays beginning at 10 am (9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7)
Launch day: Wednesday, September 16, 10 a.m.
Where: St. Vincent Home for Children 7401 Florissant Rd., St. Louis, MO 63121 (parking lot)
