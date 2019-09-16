NACA (Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America), the nation’s largest HUD-certified, non-profit housing counseling and community advocacy organization, is hosting homeownership event September 19-22 at the Lumiere Place Hotel, 999 North 2nd St. in St. Louis.
NACA counselors and underwriters will be on-site at the event to approve many homebuyers in one day for the NACA Mortgage. The NACA interest rate is 3.25 percent APR for 30-year fixed and 2.75 percent APR 15-year fixed (as of September 10). As Forbes magazine noted, NACA is unique in charging “the same rate regardless of the credit score.”
“With more than 60,000 NACA homeowners and one of the lowest foreclosure rates, we have demonstrated that working people with limited savings make their mortgage payments,” said Bruce Marks, NACA’s CEO and founder.
The St. Louis Achieve the Dream event runs 8 a.m.-8 p.m. each day. NACA services are free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit NACA.com.
