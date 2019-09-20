The 5th National Black Political Leadership Conference will be held, September 27-28 in Ferguson.
The conference will open 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, September 27 with a Meet & Greet featuring black elected officials at the Ferguson Community Center, 1050 Smith Ave. with entertainment: from Assata Storm and Chad Evans.
It will continue with an all-day session 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, September 28 at Greater St. Mark Church, 9950 Glen Owen Dr. Issues to be discussed include candidate in 2020, proportionate political representation and developing a politically conscious movement.
Registration for both days is $35 or $25 for students. Call 314-477-4629 or 314-833-4151.
