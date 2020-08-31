Bill 188, pertaining to early childhood education, was dropped from the County Council’s agenda. We acknowledge the need for continued exploration of revenue options, as well as the need to build a broader consensus among community stakeholders about the pathway forward. How best to provide and ensure quality early childhood education, especially for our most vulnerable children, is one of the most important policy discussions that our region and state can have.
We credit the Ready By 5 coalition for their work bringing this topic to the forefront and for pushing us all to ensure that babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and their caretakers have what they need to thrive. Moving forward, we are eager to continue to collaborate with community members on this issue and with other elected officials across the region and state. This is a common-sense economic development issue, as well as a moral one, for all of Missouri. The well-being of children and families will always be a priority for us.
Lisa Clancy, Rita Days, and Kelli Dunaway
St. Louis County Council
