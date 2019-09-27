Twenty-three people from St. Louis and St. Louis County graduated from the Neighborhood Leadership Fellows (NLF) program on September 14.
NLF, an advanced leadership training program, is a collaboration of the University of Missouri – St. Louis, the MU Extension and the St. Louis Promise Zone – St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. The mission of NLF is to increase and amplify the voices of North St. Louis City and County residents at the civic decision-making tables in order to produce more equitable regional policies for neighborhoods.
The cohort of 23 fellows were selected from neighborhoods within the St. Louis Promise Zone. The cohort developed personal leadership plans in addition to working in groups to develop policy initiatives related to the pillars of the St. Louis Promise Zone. Upon completion of the program, the leaders received a University of Missouri – St. Louis Chancellor’s Certificate in Leadership.
The 2019 cohort is only the second graduating class of the Neighborhood Leadership Program.
