The new program supports customers who have been impacted by the pandemic and are behind on their natural gas bills
ST. LOUIS — Spire began accepting applications the week of Nov. 9 for two new financial assistance options for Missouri customers who’ve been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The natural gas provider is offering up to $400 in assistance for Missouri customers who have been furloughed or experienced job or income loss and have an outstanding balance on their Spire account.
“As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we know many are experiencing unexpected challenges, and we are continuing to keep our most vulnerable customers top of mind,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri. “As an energy provider, we are committed to finding new ways to help customers have access to energy when they need it most.”
When qualified, active Missouri residential customers are enrolled in the program, they automatically receive a $100 credit toward their past due balance. Over the duration of the program, customers can receive up to an additional $300 matched, dollar-for-dollar, when they make payments to reduce their past due balance.
There is no income cap for the program, but customers must complete an application and show that they’ve sustained a loss of income or job any time after March 1, 2020, as a direct result of the pandemic. The program runs through March 31, 2021 or until funds are exhausted.
In addition to its existing 12-month payment plan option, Spire now offers an 18-month payment plan for customers impacted by the pandemic. Customers can enroll by paying 10% of their past-due balance.
Approved October 28 by the Missouri Public Service Commission, the program is part of the company’s comprehensive approach to provide relief for customers who are experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, Spire committed $500,000 in matching gifts through their DollarHelp program in Missouri and expanded assistance for limited income customers.
“We’re committed to ensuring our community maintains access to abundant, affordable, reliable natural gas,” said Carter. “We encourage customers who are struggling to call us. We are here to help.”
To apply or learn more about the new program or other ways Spire is helping customers impacted by the pandemic, visit SpireEnergy.com/Assistance.
Spire Inc. natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage.
