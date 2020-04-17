ArchCity Defenders, Action St. Louis and The St. Louis American teamed up to centralize policy recommendations, updates, and online petitions on a website: www.STLCovidhub.org.
Information on the website outlines concerns COVID-19 presents to already marginalized community members, as well as specific policy measures designed to combat the spread of COVID-19 and its disastrous effects.
The website compiles advocacy efforts, several of which have been initiated and authored by ArchCity Defenders, and endorsed by multiple stakeholders throughout Missouri. Two such petitions are currently circulating. One is directed towards Missouri public officials urging them to implement several Calls to Action on behalf of people who are unhoused, the working poor, people who are incarcerated, and people with disabilities. The second petition targets the chief justice and judges of the Missouri Supreme Court, urging them to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in jails by ordering the release of people who are held in city and county jails.
For more information, visit www.STLcovidhub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.