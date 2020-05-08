City of St. Louis Department of Health is kicking off a new #QueensOfTheCity coronavirus campaign Mother’s Day weekend that is geared toward African American women.
With data revealing African American women are impacted by the coronavirus more than any other group in the City of St. Louis, the Department of Health is launching a new campaign to reach, inform and educate black women about COVID-19. On Mother’s Day weekend, the city will launch the #QueensOfTheCity campaign, urging African American women across metro St. Louis to share COVID-19 prevention information on social media accounts.
“Our community is built on the love, passion and perseverance of black women in our lives — women who are more likely to be exposed to the virus and have preexisting conditions that may make them sicker if they catch COVID-19,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, City of St. Louis Director of Health. “These women fight for us in so many ways, sometimes when we don’t and can’t fight for ourselves, and sometimes in risk of their own lives.”
African American women are diagnosed with COVID-19 at more than double the rate of all other women in the City of St. Louis, a trend seen nationwide, as predominantly black communities are disproportionately impacted by the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Echols will talk about the campaign and the virus’ effect on women in the African American community at 6 p.m. on a Facebook Live broadcast of the Static Podcast, with host Staci Static, at www.facebook.com/stacistatic2.
According to a news release announcing the campaign, the platform is also “an opportunity for women of color to showcase their beauty, uniqueness, and love during a time where our nation celebrates the important role of mothers -- and all those “mothers by other names” that nurture so many of us in our communities and careers.”
For more information, or to join, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.