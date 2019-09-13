Metro Transit will implement its new MetroBus Service Plan – which will impact every bus route in the City of St. Louis and in St. Louis County – on Monday, September 30.
Under the new plan, MetroBus routes are organized into four categories: Frequent (10 high-frequency routes offering service every 15 minutes or faster), Local (35 MetroBus routes offering service every 30 minutes), Community (6 routes providing important connections in low-ridership areas) and Express (6 routes providing direct connections with limited stops to key destinations).
In comparison, the MetroBus system currently only has one bus route that offers that 15-minute frequency. There now will be 10 such routes, which carry nearly half of current MetroBus customers in Missouri.
Also, nearly all MetroBus routes will have Sunday service, including many routes that currently do not operate on Sundays. Service levels will also be consistent on Saturdays and Sundays.
For specific details about the new plan, including new route maps, schedules and route information, visit metrostlouis.org/reimagined. Or call 314-231-2345 or text 314-207-9786 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
