SSM Health and Saint Louis University leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new SLU Hospital on September 1. Front row, left-right: Steven M. Scott, president of SLU Hospital; Laura Kaiser, president and CEO of SSM Health; Dr. Fred P. Pestello, president of Saint Louis University; Candace Jennings, regional president of SSM Health – St. Louis. Back row, left-right: Kevin Elledge, CEO of SLUCare Physician Group, and Dr. Robert Wilmott, dean and VP of Medical Affairs for SLU School of Medicine.