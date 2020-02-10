New vehicle for STEM education

World Wide Technology Raceway, through a partnership with the Steward Family Foundation and World Wide Technology, is committed to taking motorsports to the classroom in an effort to introduce more children to the concept that education is fun and exciting.
Its newest educational and promotional asset is a cutaway NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series racer that will be used at various science, technology, engineering and mathematics events hosted by the race track throughout the St. Louis region.
The STEM vehicle features exposed and cutaway components to show the inner workings of a NASCAR race truck. The vehicle has cutaway cylinder heads and engine block to expose the inner workings of a racing engine. With the removal of the right side of the body and half of the hood and deck lid, the truck provides a perspective of the strong build and safety components used in racing. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a tire-changing component so that the truck can be used for pit stop simulations.
“World Wide Technology Raceway, the Steward Family Foundation and World Wide Technology take great pride in our efforts in the St. Louis region,” said race track owner and CEO Curtis Francois, “and this program adds another layer of excitement to what we are doing together.”
During the 2020 season, the track’s charity, Raceway Gives, will feature robotics competitions, drone racing and the Jr. 500 karting program. In conjunction with area school districts, a STEM zone – called STEM Lane – will be included in each of the track’s INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA events in conjunction with area school districts.
