Next NGA West construction training fair is August 27

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a Next NGA West construction training fair from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at St. Stanislaus Heritage Center, 1413 N. 20th St. in St. Louis. Registration is not required.
The construction training fair is an opportunity for the community to learn about the construction trades, apprenticeships and careers available related to the Next NGA West construction project.
Unions, employers and job training organizations will be ready to meet and discuss opportunities for apprenticeships and union and trade programs in construction trades such as carpentry, electrical, fabrication, heavy equipment operation, HVAC, plumbing and more.
As of August 1, unions scheduled to attend are, Bricklayers’ Local 1; Carpenters District Council; Eastern Missouri Laborers’ District Council; Iron Workers’ Local 396; Plumbers’ & Pipefitters’ Local 562; St. Louis Roofers’ Local 2; Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 36; and Tile, Marble & Terrazzo Workers’ Local 18. Other organizations attending are the Associated General Contractors of Missouri; Building Union Diversity (BUD) program; Employment Connection; MOKAN; St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and McCarthy HITT.
Building the Next NGA West campus will be a five-year, multifaceted project and hundreds of additional construction workers will be needed by the contractors. The latest federal projection estimates that the workforce on site will be in the hundreds beginning as early as late 2019 and building to more than 1,000 workers on site every day through 2023.
"Anyone interested in learning how to begin a construction career, or those interested in networking for apprenticeships and construction job opportunities, should attend,” said Russ Signorino, program director of the BUD program. “There are opportunities for people of all skill levels.”
Next NGA West is the largest federal investment project in the history of St. Louis. It is a mega-project jointly managed by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Air Force. The 97-acre site is located in the historic St. Louis Place neighborhood at the intersection of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The project will feature an approximately 712,000 square foot office building, parking garages, visitor center, inspection facility and access control points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.