McCarthy HITT will host an outreach event for small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses interested in working on the Next NGA West construction project 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 29 at COVO St. Louis, 401 Pine St.
This event is only for small women- and minority-owned businesses, not for individual workers.
The program will begin with an update on the design and construction schedule, followed by information on how companies can qualify for contracting opportunities from a variety of presenters familiar with opportunities for small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses.
Attendees will receive information about specific construction bidding opportunities and requirements, as well as details about capacity-building services for sitework, concrete, electrical, mechanical, and other general construction work.
Advance registration is required and can be made at https://tinyurl.com/y6f7gtxs.
