Missouri Republicans elected to statewide positions have been moving on up, and now Missouri’s only elected Democrat – state Auditor Nicole Galloway (D-Columbia) – is trying to make her own move up to governor. She surprised no one conversant with Missouri politics when she announced her campaign for governor on Monday, August 12.
Galloway, who turned 37 in June, pitched herself as a protector of public transparency, fairness in government, and the tax dollars of working families. “Dark money and insider deals have rigged the system against working families,” Galloway said in a campaign-launch video. “As auditor, I’ve fought it. As governor, I’ll end it.”
If Galloway wins the Democratic nomination, she could face incumbent Governor Mike Parson, a Republican from Polk County. Parson was not elected governor but rather lieutenant governor in 2016, then moved up to governor after Eric Greitens resigned while mired in scandal over dark-money donors and allegations of felony invasion of privacy.
Parson, who will turn 65 during the election year of 2020, has not yet said whether he will run.
Other statewide elected Republicans who moved up in recent election cycles are Josh Hawley, the former state attorney general who moved up to the U.S. Senate when he beat incumbent Claire McCaskill, and Eric Schmitt, who moved up to fill Hawley’s seat, leaving his elected position of state treasurer.
Galloway herself moved up from a countywide elected seat to assume her statewide position as state auditor. She was initially appointed to the office by Gov. Jay Nixon, following the suicide of Thomas Schweich, a Republican. She was later elected as auditor in November 2018, carrying nine counties won by Donald Trump.
Running for governor as a Democrat (and a woman) in a state where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than a half-million votes and upstart Hawley beat the entrenched incumbent McCaskill by more than 100,000 votes, Galloway’s campaign launch stressed her bipartisan credentials.
“While working with legislators from both parties, Galloway has had nine bipartisan policy priorities enacted into law,” her campaign stated.
Yet she also goes head to head with Parson, as she has publicly for months over his administration’s troubled reporting of state tax withholdings and delays in paying refunds to taxpayers.
Her campaign stressed that Galloway has urged Parson to take action to require disclosure of anonymous political contributions that could influence state business. “Parson instead signed legislation allowing his administration to short-list companies seeking state contracts, meaning fewer Missouri companies can compete for state business,” her campaign stated.
The good works of diligent state auditors have a hard way of reaching the mass of voters and sticking, but Galloway’s campaign rightly touted a stellar record.
Her campaign claimed Galloway has identified more than $350 million in government waste, fraud, and mismanagement as auditor, a number that checks out to those following her voluminous audit reports. Partnering with law enforcement, her audits have led to 40 criminal counts brought against corrupt public officials, both Democrats and Republicans. In the past year, she uncovered a massive nationwide medical billing scheme operating through a small rural Missouri hospital that is now the subject of a Department of Justice criminal investigation.
Before being appointed auditor in 2015, Galloway served as the elected treasurer of Boone County, where she managed a multi-million-dollar investment portfolio on behalf of county taxpayers. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri Science & Technology, with degrees in Applied Mathematics and Economics, and has a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner. Prior to serving in public office she was an auditor in the private sector, where she audited Fortune 500 companies.
Galloway is the only Democrat to have run and won a statewide race in Missouri since 2012.
View Galloway’s campaign-launch video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b9DBHe8U1o.
