As the expiration date approaches, there are no signs St. Louis officials will extend the eviction suspension effective through Jan. 4 to protect tenants financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension was put in place March 20 and has been periodically extended since. Thom Gross is a spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, which is the office in charge of the suspension. He said in an email this month that if another extension were to happen it would most likely be announced by Dec. 31.
He also clarified that because Jan. 1 is a Friday and a holiday, the suspension will effectively remain in place until Jan. 4. “It may or may not be extended then,” he wrote in the email.
The eviction suspension protects tenants from evictions except in the following cases when they engage in criminal activity on the property; threaten the health and safety of other residents; damage or pose an immediate and significant risk of damage to property; violate building codes, health ordinances or similar regulations; violate any other contractual obligations.
It also excludes evictions of those who have received judgments for drug-related activity and possession of commercial properties.
If the suspension expires, up to 40 million U.S. renters could face eviction in January, according to studies from the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project. Eighty percent of those potentially facing eviction nationwide are Black or Hispanic.
Earlier this month the region's three utility providers — Spire, Missouri American Water and Ameren — extended a suspension of nonpayment shutoff until Jan. 5, due to the holidays.
As of Tuesday, St. Louis had 16,000 positive coronavirus cases, which have resulted in 297 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. St. Louis County has had 68,226 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 1,356 deaths, also as of Tuesday.
