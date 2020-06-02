There is no countywide curfew in St. Louis County tonight, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page decided after speaking with St. Louis County Police leadership.
“From our experience with coronavirus, we know that the people of St. Louis County will do the right thing when they know what to do,” Page said in a statement.
“So tonight I’m asking everyone to go home as early as possible and stay home so that our first responders can do their jobs and do them effectively.”
His comments on a turbulent Monday night in the City of St. Louis followed the analysis of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy
Coalition.
“Criminals have hijacked a moment of public
discourse,” Page stated. “Those who commit these crimes are not representative of those who want change and their violent actions do nothing to honor George Floyd’s memory.”
Page encouraged understanding of the grievances and goals of protestors while condemning who shot at police officers, killed a retired police captain working security, and damaged businesses.
“I hope everyone sees that there are law-abiding change makers who love their community and who do not support the violent actions we have seen in St. Louis and around the country,” Page stated.
“And we must all acknowledge that everyone in our diverse community deserves to be protected by police officers who are well-trained, responsive, and responsible
