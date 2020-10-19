Harris-Stowe State University and the Normandy Schools Collaborative have entered into a partnership to provide college scholarships through the new HSSU Top 100 Scholars Program. To earn the scholarships, the high-achieving Viking graduates must meet certain criteria and choose to continue their education at HSSU in the fall of 2021 and 2022. Two Presidential and two Board of Regents scholarships will be awarded to eight deserving Normandy graduates over the next two years.
