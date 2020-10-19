Normandy, Harris-Stowe

Shown here celebrating this new partnership are Manicia J. Finch, HSSU dean of Enrollment Management; Marcus C. Robinson, Normandy superintendent of schools; Aline Phillips, director of the HSSU Educational Center, and Ahnnyshia Hibler, HSSU graduate assistant.

Harris-Stowe State University and the Normandy Schools Collaborative have entered into a partnership to provide college scholarships through the new HSSU Top 100 Scholars Program. To earn the scholarships, the high-achieving Viking graduates must meet certain criteria and choose to continue their education at HSSU in the fall of 2021 and 2022. Two Presidential and two Board of Regents scholarships will be awarded to eight deserving Normandy graduates over the next two years.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.