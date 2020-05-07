Normandy Schools families can now pick up meals at the Wellston City Hall, 1414 Evergreen Ave., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Grab & Go Meals are available for all youth 18 years and under within the Normandy district footprint.
Meals are also available Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Barack Obama School, 3883 Jennings Sta. Road; Bel-Nor School, 3101 Nordic Dr.; Jefferson School, 4315 Cardwell Dr.; Normandy Early Learning Center, 7855 Natural Bridge Rd.; Normandy High School, 6701 St. Charles Rock Rd.; Washington School, 1730 N. Hanley; Norwood-Redfield Apartments, 7217 Woodstead Ct.; Lucas Hunt Village, 5303 Lucas-Hunt Rd.; Springwood Apartments, 9123 Torchlite Ln.
For more information, please visit www.normandysc.org/covid19 or contact the school Family Engagement Liaison.
