The Normandy Schools Collaborative will hold a job fair to fill anticipated openings for the 2020-2021 school year 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29 at Barack Obama Elementary School, 3883 Jennings Station Rd.
The school district has opportunities for qualified, child-centered and caring individuals to work as administrators, certified teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, support/clerical staff, food service and maintenance workers, custodians and SSD staff (e.g., paraprofessionals). Depending on the candidate, offers may be made at the job fair.
The Normandy Job Fair is free and open to the community. Registration is not required, but strongly recommended. Register by visiting the Human Resources page at www.normandysc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.