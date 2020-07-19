St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Hot and humid. High near 95F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.