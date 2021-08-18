As a contentious debate rages on in St. Louis County over masks and vaccinations, Council Chair Rita Heard Days and Councilwoman Shalonda Webb announced a proposal to use $50 million in COVID-19 relief funds to address health disparities in North St. Louis County exacerbated by the pandemic.
The two held a media conference Tuesday as voices of Black North County leaders and residents grew louder in their criticism of the two joining their Republican council members in voting to strike down St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s already-in-place mask mandate. They later did the same in opposition to Councilwoman Lisa Clancy’s proposed ordinance for a mask mandate.
Their proposal outlined using $50 million in federal relief funds (about 25% of the money the county has received so far) to improve COVID-19 vaccination and health services in North County, according to several local outlets. This includes constructing two health centers, two mobile vaccination clinics and a canvassing campaign led by the two women and other Black leaders.
The new proposed legislation is called the “North County Health and Wellness Recovery Program.”
Days did not return multiple phone calls from The St. Louis American this week and Webb was unavailable for comment Wednesday. The American also did not receive notification of the media event.
“Masks mandates helped slow and contain the disease until effective vaccines were approved and reduced [case],” Days said during the conference, noting that shutting down the community helped stop the virus’ spread but at an economic cost.
“While most council members appreciate the science behind wearing a mask, many feel overall the county leadership has failed to lead on this issue.,” she said. “The so-called mask mandate was done in the absence of any coordinated dialogue with the council so most of us felt we were caught off guard.”
Page on Wednesday said the county has always focused their pandemic resources on where they need them the most and decisions are made through a lens of equity.
“There’s too much virus circulating in our community and there’s too great a risk not to get vaccinated and please wear a mask,” he said.
The rolling seven-day average of cases in the county was 283 a day on Wednesday, which is considered high compared to areas around the country.
Last week, a group of at least 14 North St. Louis County Democrats posted online a flyer in support of a mask mandate in the county.
“The health of our community is so very important, WE stand with the health [and] medical experts,” a flyer from the group stated. “They recommend the community wear a mask to help slow the spread of this deadly Covid-19 virus. It is our duty to protect the community at ALL Cost[s]. We are asking that the community PLEASE WEAR A MASK while in public spaces. GET VACCINATED! TOGETHER WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS.”
At least one of those leaders who appeared on the flyer have told local media that they were included without their consent, including Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Tommie Pierson Sr.
But Yolonda Fountain-Henderson, Norwood Township committeewoman, appeared on the flyer and told The St. Louis American she took a stand because she’s not “one of Page’s pawns,” as some have suggested. She added that she believes everyone should be wearing masks in public.
“You’re saying you do not support the mandate but you’re sitting on the council and you all have masks on,” she said, adding later that the mainly white crowds showing up to the meetings do not represent her or Jennings residents.
She addressed a comment made by Days that her critics were standing behind a building and throwing rocks without helping to improve the situation.
“No one is hiding around and throwing a rock,” Fountain-Henderson said.
She said she’s not working to hurt Webb or Days, but rather keep her community safe.
“It’s about the people — it’s not about Rita, Shalonda, it’s not about Sam — it’s about the people of St. Louis County. Where do we go from here?” she said.
The St. Louis County Council has experienced weeks of turmoil since St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Page enacted a mask mandate July 26 as the Delta variant spread throughout the country and made its way into Missouri.
However, Page received significant pushback in the county. The day after the mandate went into effect, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 to end the mandate after a lengthy and raucous public comment session that received national news media attention after acting Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan wrote a public letter to Days outlining the racist harassment and threats he said he faced during the meeting and as he was leaving.
As the chairwoman, Days faced criticism for her handling of the crowd and admonishments of Khan who asked her multiple times to restore order. Days later told The St. Louis American she believed the meeting went well and she maintained control of the raucous, mainly white crowd. She said she did not hear any disparaging remarks made toward Khan while he stood before the council.
Since then, the St. Louis County Council meetings have been unruly and raucous. There have been hours of public comment from people who feel their rights are being violated with mask mandates and possible vaccination requirements. They repeatedly call for Page to resign.
The mask mandate remains in effect in the city as the county’s mandate works itself through court. Jones on Wednesday announced that civil service employees — nearly 6,000 workers — will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct.15 or get tested for the virus on a weekly basis.
“St. Louis is joining the ranks of major public and private sector employers across the country who are requiring vaccination to protect public health,” Jones wrote. “By encouraging vaccinations, we help keep our hospitals running, protect our children, and save lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.