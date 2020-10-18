Child care facilities impacted by COVID-19 must apply by Nov. 15 for reimbursement from a $10 million state emergency relief fund.
Costs associated with necessary COVID-19 expenditures between March 1 to December of this year can be reimbursed. This includes personal protective equipment, additional staffing, overtime and hazard pay, or for loss of revenue associated with business interruption.
Child care providers impacted by COVID-19 must submit their requests for reimbursement and they must be approved by the Division of Regulation and Licensure within the Department of Health and Senior Services. Qualified providers will receive instructions from DHSS on how to apply for these funds. Applications must be submitted for reimbursement by Nov. 15.
To find out more about the state’s reimbursement process, including FAQs and an instructional video, visit https://tinyurl.com/MO-Child-CARES.
