Nominations for the Inspiring Teacher Awards are due November 1. This annual event recognizes teachers who have inspired a student to develop a passion for, pursue a degree, or obtain a career path in a STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math) field. The teachers must be nominated by a current or former student. Both the nominator and the teacher must be able to attend the award reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 30 at the Challenger Learning Center, 205 Brotherton Ln. Challenger Learning Center staff members and relatives of the nominator are ineligible. For more information, visit http://www.challengerSTL.org/inspiringteacher .

