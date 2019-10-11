Nov. 1 deadline to enter 2019 Congressional App Challenge

High school students who can write computer code (or are willing to learn how) have until Friday, November 1 to submit to the 2019 Congressional App Challenge (CAC). They may submit computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.). Students may submit an app that they have created within the last calendar year, as long as the app meets the submission requirements.
“This is a great way to kick open the door to an exciting future in STEM and to help us close the digital divide as well,” said U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri). “The St. Louis region is a hot-bed for innovation, groundbreaking new computer technologies, and STEM creativity. Winning the CAC is a huge honor for young coders, and I urge them to submit their best work.”
The winner, who will be selected by a panel of independent judges, will travel to Washington, D.C. to unveil his or her original application at #HouseOfCode, the springtime computer science fair and reception.
The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts. By some estimates, the U.S. may be short by as many as 1 million programmers by 2020. These are high-paying, high-demand jobs.
Recognizing the racial, gendered and other disparities in the tech sector, the CAC also focuses on inclusivity and making the Challenge as accessible as possible to people from all backgrounds.
The Challenge’s submission portal is now open. For more information and to submit, visit www.CongressionalAppChallenge.us or call Clay’s district office at (314) 669-9393.
