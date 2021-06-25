With college costs rising and students facing future debt through loans, more churches throughout the nation have begun offering scholarships.
The New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church (NLIC) in O’Fallon, Ill., recently awarded $19,000 in scholarships to nine Metro East high school graduates and one college seminary school student.
Bishop Geoffrey V. Dudley, Sr., New Life’s senior pastor, said educational challenges and uncertainties faced by graduates and students during the pandemic, “has also prepared them to overcome life’s challenges they may face in the future.”
“You’ve been shaped by this moment and shaped by the pandemic,” said Dudley during the church’s Celebration of Education ceremony, which recognizes New Life in Christ members who are graduating from high school, college and graduate school.
“Take all that you have learned, apply it and show your shape to the world because God’s grace will carry you through.”
Dudley said a core value of his church is “continued commitment to promote educational success.” Since it was established in 2003, the church has provided $305,000 in financial assistance.
The 2021 New Life in Christ Scholarship recipients are:
• Mariah May, Belleville Township High School East, Bishop Geoffrey V. Dudley, Sr. Pastoral Scholarship of Excellence, $4,500
• Kelly Miller II, O’Fallon Township High School, John H. McCants Hope Scholarship, $3,500
• Kennedi Machlin, Belleville Township High School West, Bishop Leamon & Ida Dorothy Dudley Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
• Kayla Conklin, O’Fallon Township High School, Minister Sheila Renee Swygert Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
• Seth Hunter, Belleville Township High School East, NLICIC Life Changer Scholarship, $2,000
• Olivia Mitchell, Belleville Township High School East, NLICIC Life Changer Scholarship, $2,000
• Kaylee Jackson, O’Fallon Township High School, Chyriell Drain Hill Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Jalil Roundtree, Edwardsville High School, Allen Dorsey Jr. Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Naomi Williams, Grand Canyon University Theological Seminary, Rev. John B. Nurse Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
• Stevee Eskridge, East St. Louis Sr. High School, Anne M. Robinson Nurse Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
