Okley Clark was born January 26, 1916 in Thomasville Arkansas, an African American Community destroyed by Klansmen in the twenties. A horrific and inhumane event, he and his family witnessed the destruction as they hid in a ditch.
Okley and his brothers and sisters were raised by relatives after the untimely deaths of their parents from tuberculosis. Their families were farmers and lessons and skills learned on the farms prepared him for his life journey.
As a young man Okley Clark moved to Chicago Illinois. He quickly gained employment as a tailor, and married the late Bessie Scruggs Clark, his wife for over fifty years. To this union three daughters were born, Merdean, Odessa and Janice. He devoted himself to his wife and daughters; their training and education. In 1941 he relocated his family to St. Louis, Missouri. He began working with Terminal Railroad as a messenger and freight car switcher. He was recognized as a dependable worker, and deservedly received regular promotions.
Identified as young, energetic, intelligent and hardworking, Okley sought to improve not only his life but the lives of others by offering services and businesses the African American community needed. These establishments included ownership of Subway cleaners, Texaco Service Station Franchise, Ringside Athletic Club Inc., where many outstanding professional boxers trained. Archie Moore, Henry Armstrong, Virgil Akins, Fernita Cox, and the Spink brothers to name a few. Ringside also provided sparing partners for the late great boxer Sonny Liston.
Okley’s Athletic Club gave many young men the opportunity to train and participate in sports that denied them entry by society. He developed Ringside Recording Studio for local artists. Clark Sodding Company was one of the first African American owned landscaping companies to receive City, State and Federal contracts. He spent hours gardening, raising vegetables for family, friend’s small grocery stores and seniors. His love of photography and videography evolved into a great collection highlighting important civic and current events. Later in life Okley also enjoyed spending time with his grand and great grandchildren.
Okley was an active member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church - St. Louis, MO. “Okley Clark didn’t feel No Ways Tired.” He shared his time and talent and treasured each moment he spent helping others.
In-lieu of floral arrangements, please make contributions to The Mount Zion MB Church in memory of Okley Clark recognition to his life of service to the church and community.
“The Victory Celebration of Mr. Okley Clark” will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020:
Public Viewing 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Private Family Service – 11:00 a.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1444 S. Compton Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63104
