There is an October 15 deadline to apply for funding assistance for African-American heritage programs through the Missouri Humanities Council. The mission of this heritage program is “to support partner organizations whose work increases our understanding of the African American experience through public programming in the humanities.”
Proposals should be submitted by a non-profit organization, or a civic, educational, or cultural organization that operates as a non-profit, including (but not limited to) schools and other educational institutions, local government and governmental agencies, and civic organizations. The council will fund up to $2,500 per awardee for projects and programs taking place in Missouri during 2020.
Detailed funding guidelines and application materials may be at www.mohumanities.org/african-american-heritage. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on October 15. Contact Caitlin Yager at caitlin@mohumanities.org or 314-781-9660 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.