Absentee ballot deadlines:
Application Request:
- Must be filled out and received by Oct. 21, 2020, 5pm by the St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners, if you reside in the city, or St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners, if you reside in the county
Ballot Return by mail:
- Received by Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m.
Ballot submission in person:
- By November 2, Monday, 5:00 pm (end of business hours) - St. Louis City Board of Elections with "acceptable form of identificaton."
- By November 3, Tuesday - St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners
St. Louis City off-site absentee voting on a touch screen is now available until 5pm, Monday, November 2, the day before the election at the following locations:
- Buder Library – 4401 Hampton Avenue.
- Central Library – 1301 Olive Street.
- Julia Davis Library – 4415 Natural Bridge Avenue.
- Schlafly Library – 225 N. Euclid Avenue.
Please bring an acceptable form of identification. For more information about absentee voting in St. Louis City, please visit www.stlelections.com or www.slpl.org
St. Louis County absentee satellite voting sites available until 5pm, Monday, November 2, the day before the election:
- St. Louis County Library, Mid-County Branch, 7821 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, Missouri, 63105
- North County Recreation Complex, 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63136
- South County Government Center, Keller Plaza, 4544 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129
- West County Government Center, 82 Clarkson, Wilson Centre, Chesterfield, Missouri, 63017
- Board of Elections, 725 Northwest Plaza, St. Ann, Missouri, 63074
For additional information about absentee voting in St. Louis county, please call 314-615-1800.
