The Innovative Technology Education Fund is inviting local K-12 educators committed to innovation, but who need access to basic tech to get started, to apply for a Catapult grant before October 31.
The Catapult grant is for applicants who do not have basic tools such as laptops, desktops, headsets, monitors, cameras, and servers. The Innovative Technology Education Fund currently offers educators the opportunity to apply for basic technology up to $30,000.
The grant window is open to public, private, parochial, and charter schools in the greater Saint Louis Metropolitan area through October 31.
The successful application can include professional development that relates to the implementation of new technology. The Professional Development line item should not exceed 25% of the total request.
Eligible schools are those with a qualifying zip code in the fund’s service area that has a desire to increase innovation, but has a need for the fundamental/basic technology to bring innovative teaching and learning into their school or district.
Teachers that have previously been awarded an ITEF Innovator grant cannot apply for a Catapult grant. Lean into Learning grant recipients are eligible to apply for a Catapult grant.
The Catapult grant closes gaps in technology and advances teachers to the next rung on the innovative ladder.
ITEF believes that introducing children to the spectrum of available technology creates opportunities for exploration, problem-solving and inspired uses of imagination. ITEF empowers educators to consider the kinds of innovative learning projects that enable these opportunities.
To apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/ITEF-catapult. For more information on ITEF, visit https://innovteched.com.
