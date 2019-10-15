The former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home Saturday morning was arrested and charged with murder Monday, police said.
The officer, who has been identified as Aaron Dean, was arrested around 6 p.m. CDT, and posted bail about 3 hours later, officials told CNN. He was being held on a $200,000 bond, according to the county's inmate information website.
"The family of Atatiana Jefferson is relieved that Aaron Dean has been arrested & charged with murder," Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jefferson's family, said in a statement.
"He did get what I wanted him to get, and this is only the start," Adarius Carr, Jefferson's brother, told CNN. "There's no way this is enough. We know this is a good step in the direction where we want to go, but it's definitely not the end."
There will be "a long road to a prosecution, conviction and an appropriate sentence," Merritt said.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.