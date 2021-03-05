Last Saturday, the City of St. Louis Department of Health and its community partners provided 1,352 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents in North St. Louis. The community vaccination clinic was held at the Omega Center on Goodfellow Boulevard to enable some of the most vulnerable residents who had pre-registered to receive the vaccine.
“By bringing this vaccination clinic to the Omega Center, it allows community members who may not be able to travel out of the North City area to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “We hope to continue to bring these clinics to various communities of the City of St. Louis to help protect and obtain better health for all.”
The Department of Health invited individuals from its vaccine notification survey to register for appointment time slots prior to the clinic. ZIP code data from the registrations were used to select eligible persons from an area of North City to issue the invitations. To be eligible, individuals had to fall into one of three of the State of Missouri’s categories (Phase 1A, Phase 1B-Tier 1, and Phase 1B-Tier 2).
Currently, there are more than 64,000 registrations on the City’s vaccine notification survey. The Department of Health will continue to use that information as it organizes additional clinics. If you have completed the survey, you do not need to complete it again. If you previously filled it out and have secured your vaccinations through another agency, you may remove yourself from the list by emailing health@stlouis-mo.gov or calling 314-657-1499. Please be sure you include your name and the email address you used to complete the survey.
To sign up for the vaccine notification survey for future clinics, please visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.