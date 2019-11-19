On behalf of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 220 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States, and the undersigned entities, we write to demand the removal of Stephen Miller from his position as your senior advisor.
Supporters of white supremacists and neo-Nazis should not be allowed to serve at any level of government, let alone in the White House. Stephen Miller has stoked bigotry, hate, and division with his extreme political rhetoric and policies throughout his career. The recent exposure of his deep-seated racism provides further proof that he is unfit to serve and should immediately leave his post.
In his role as your senior advisor, Stephen Miller has promoted hate speech spewed from neo-Nazis, bigots, and white supremacists. His advancement of white nationalist ideology has resulted in policies — and violent acts — that actively harm immigrants, people of color, and marginalized communities. These policies include the devastating Muslim ban, efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a ban on transgender people serving in the military, and the family separation policy that has led to the cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrant families in detention centers throughout our nation.
The heightened anti-immigrant and anti-minority sentiments driving the policies of this administration are undoubtedly linked to the alarming rise of hate crimes and the highest number of hate-fueled murders in recent history. Stephen Miller’s racist, deadly agenda is contributing to this violence and must be stopped.
Stephen Miller represents white supremacy, violent extremism, and hate — all ideologies that are antithetical to the fundamental values that guide our democracy. Allowing him to remain a White House advisor is a betrayal of our national ideals of justice, inclusion, and fairness. We call on you to halt your own hateful actions and rhetoric and remove all hate enthusiasts from the administration.
Unless and until you fire Stephen Miller — and all who promulgate bigotry — and abandon your administration’s anti-civil rights agenda, you will continue to be responsible for the violence fueled by that hate.
The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Cosigned by: Advocates for Youth, African American Ministers In Action, American Atheists, American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, Anti-Defamation League, Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF), Autistic Self Advocacy Network, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, Center for Community Self-Help, Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), Center for Popular Democracy, Center for Responsible Lending, CHIRLA – Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Clearinghouse on Women’s Issues, Coalition on Human Needs, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund, Equal Rights Advocates, Equality California, Faith in Public Life, Families Belong Together, Farmworker Justice, Hindu American Foundation, Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, Matthew Shepard Foundation, Muslim Public Affairs Council, NAACP, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., National Action Network, National Center for Transgender Equality, National Council of Jewish Women, National Council on Independent Living, National Education Association, National Hispanic Media Coalition, National Housing Law Project, National Immigration Law Center, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, National LGBTQ Task Force, National Organization for Women, NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates, One Fair Wage, People for the American Way, Population Connection Action Fund, Public Citizen, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Shriver Center on Poverty Law, Silver State Equality-Nevada, Southern Poverty Law Center, Take on Hate (A Project of ACCESS), Texas Progressive Action Network, The League of United Latin American Citizens, Transformative Justice Coalition, UnidosUS, Union for Reform Judaism, United We Dream, Win Without War
