Getting an order of protection is now safer, simpler and easier for victims of domestic violence in St. Louis County during the COVID-19 health emergency. Victims now can file for orders of protection online.
“We are concerned about an increase in domestic violence with the stay-at-home order currently in place,” said St. Louis County Circuit Judge Jason Dodson.
The court also has established a new domestic violence protocol to ensure that one judge is always on-call to review exclusively requests for orders of protection. As of April 20, court hearings on orders of protection can be conducted remotely, providing victims, respondents, attorneys and witness the option of appearing by videoconference. In-person hearings observing appropriate social distancing rules are also available.
The online application process currently is available during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon, but soon will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Download the necessary forms from www.stlcountycourts.com, complete them and email them back to the court for review and approval by a judge.
