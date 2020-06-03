Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison plans to upgrade charges against the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, as well as bring charges against three cops who were on the scene at the time of George Floyd’s death.
Multiple reports say Ellison is upgrading the murder charge against former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck. Originally charged with third-degree murder, he will reportedly now face second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
In addition, Ellison is charging Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
