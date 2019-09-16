Three pieces of white poster board gave perspective to the alarming rate in which our region’s children are being tragically lost.
After the crowd of nearly 300 marched through Fairgrounds Park Saturday afternoon for the Mother’s March to End Gun Violence, volunteers prepared to individually recognize the children who died as a result of gun violence in 2019. Organizers pointed out why a few of the signs were different than the others.
C’babi Bayoc donated his time and talent by drawing the majority of the children’s names in poster-sized graffiti art. But Marty K. Casey and Mariah Richardson had to add their own artwork to include the three additional young people that were killed after he sent his posters to them for the march.
The majority of the program following the march consisted of Cori Bush reading the names of the 24 deceased children – who ranged in age from toddler to teens – followed by the ringing of a bell.
The last of the names to be called was Clifford Swan III. His name was one of the three written on white poster board. The 13-year-old was killed on Thursday night. When Cori Bush read his name, there was a wail from the crowd that caused a chain reaction of raw emotion. That initial cry came from Swan’s mother, Trina Houshmand.
How she had the strength to come out and march with the group less than 48 hours after her son was gunned down was beyond everyone. She constantly wept over the course of the march and the short program that followed. But she had the fortitude to address the crowd – even though her voice was so faint that Rev. Traci Blackmon had to repeat her remarks. “Did you hear her? She wants everybody to work together to take the guns from our kids,” Blackmon said. “if you see something, you’ve got to say something. Even if you are saying it in your own house.”
Hearing her son’s name called out amongst the fallen was too much for Houshmand to bear. She put a towel over her face and wept while being consoled by a group of women. Her body shook, but they held her up. They pulled a folding chair for her to sit in as they rubbed her shoulders and put their arms around her neck.
Houshmand made her pain public in the hopes that it would spur the community into action.
Go in ‘disturbed peace’
After his name was called, Stevie Wonder’s “Love’s In Need of Love Today” played through the speakers.
“What our children need most is to be reminded of who they are,” Blackmon said. “They need to be reminded that they descend from greatness. That they are greatness. They need to know that the depravity of some of our neighborhoods is not because of who they are, but because of what hasn’t been deposited.”
Blackmon called on the faith community to be proactive in provide outlets for youth before they become perpetrators – and victims – of gun violence.
“We don’t have recreation centers in our neighborhoods, but we have churches that are empty most of the week,” Blackmon said. “What If we stopped visiting the neighborhood and joined the neighborhood? We have churches on every block. The only thing we have more than churches are liquor stores – and it’s close.”
She proposed that neighboring churches team up to offer outlets to wrap their arms around the young people who live in the communities where their churches worship.
“I’m a pastor. I’m not talking anything I’m not willing to do,” Blackmon said. “What if five churches took one weekend to open their doors to provide recreational activities for our children? What if they didn’t have to be in the alley or on the corner? What if they could be in our sanctuary, our fellowship halls and our basements? What if we came together and provided safe spaces?”
After losing her son to gun violence 28 years ago, Jeanette Culpepper teamed up with Williams Temple Church of God In Christ. Each New Year’s Eve she uses the sanctuary to pay homage to individuals lost to violence that particular year.
“Those names have not been forgotten – and as long as I am above ground, they will not be forgotten,” Culpepper said. “I know what it is to pick out a waterproof casket when you’re supposed to be picking out graduation clothes.”
Several civic and community leaders and elected officials from the city and the county were on hand for the event was a collective effort of nearly two dozen organizers that crossed city and county lines. St. Louis City. Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones served as mistress of ceremonies for the post-march programming, while Blackmon, Senior Pastor of Christ The King United Church of Christ in Florissant provided the call of action and other remarks.
“We are asking you to show up. If they don’t show up, you are going to have to vote them out,” Blackmon said. “Do you feel me? I’m not voting color anymore. I’m voting, ‘show up.’ If you can expand stuff on the south side of Delmar, but I can’t find a grocery store on the south side of Delmar, you’ve got to go.”
Blackmon told the crowd that she hopes to leave the march angry.
“Our children deserve our rage,” Blackmon said. “Not self-destructive rage, but rage that changes things – table turning rage. I want us to leave this park thinking about how long it took to read the names of our babies, just from this year. Don’t allow our suburbs to soothe us. Don’t allow our house outside of the city limits to soothe us.”
In her closing prayer, Blackmon told the crowd to go in “disturbed peace” before she dismissed them.
“Propel us God into a mighty army – each working where you have assigned us,” Blackmon said. “And give us no peace until that bell does not ring again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.