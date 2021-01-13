Members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on one count of "incitement of insurrection” after Vice President Mike Pence refused to activate the 25th Amendment to remove the president from power.
Activating the 25th Amendment would have declared Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and would allow Pence to immediately exercise powers as acting president.
Ten Republican representatives voted to impeach Trump along with all 222 Democratic representatives. Voting against the resolution were 197 Republican representatives. Four representatives did not vote — there are currently two vacancies in the House.
Several media outlets reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, R-Ky., indicated he would not reconvene the Senate early in order to take up the impeachment articles, meaning Trump would not be impeached before his term expires Wednesday, Jan. 20.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spoke during the House’s debate before the vote on impeachment.
“If we fail to remove a white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri's 1st District that suffer the most,” she said. “The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist in chief.”
Her 30-second speech ended with “booing” from several people.
“What does it mean when they boo the Black congresswoman denouncing white supremacy?” Bush wrote on Twitter shortly after.
Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., voted against impeaching Trump.
“It has barely been a week since those horrible events, and the impeachment process has moved at lightning speed,” she wrote in a statement. “A consequential vote of this nature, something that has happened rarely in our nation’s history, should only be taken after the appropriate investigations and a complete airing of the facts so our vote can be fully informed. This is a necessary step for impeachment that has been bypassed.”
Bush introduced her first piece of legislation Monday, a resolution to expel House members who “sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election [and] violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution or the rules of the House of Representatives.”
If resolved, the House Committee on Ethics would investigate and issue a report on offending members.
The call for expulsion falls under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Bush’s resolution also calls on the House to formally condemn the “targeted and malicious efforts to disenfranchise Black, Brown and indigenous voters.”
The legislation is cosponsored by 47 House members.
“Today, as my first legislative action, I introduced a resolution calling for the removal of the members of Congress who have, for months, tried to steal this election and invalidate the votes of millions of people …,” Bush wrote in a statement Monday.
Wagner released a statement Jan. 4 confirming she would not object to the Electoral College certification. Wagner’s 2nd Congressional District primarily consists of the suburbs south and west of St. Louis, including Arnold, Town and Country, Wildwood, Chesterfield and Oakville. The district includes portions of St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties
During the riots Jan. 6, Wagner called on Trump to take action.
“The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation. The president needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “These riots are nothing more than an attempt to disrupt our democratic process. While I am safe, I am praying for all those in harm’s way.”U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo, released several statements on Twitter, regarding the law enforcement sacrifices in last week’s riot at the capitol, including the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood. Blunt also said he did not believe there was evidence to support objections to the Electoral College vote certification.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., remained silent over the weekend regarding the riots and subsequent certification of the Electoral College votes after he faced intense public scrutiny for objecting to the certification and supporting the rioters. He spoke briefly to Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Monday, only addressing what he sees as the left’s attack on the First Amendment.
