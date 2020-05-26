The St. Louis Clergy Coalition, Baptist Minister’s Union, and 24:1 Clergy Coalition are distributing over 125,000 protective masks to churches planning to reopen in June.
Distribution for churches in the City of St. Louis is scheduled for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lively Stone Church of God, 4015 St. Louis Ave. Distribution for St. Louis County churches will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 7823 Racine Dr. in Pagedale.
Governor Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson provided the groups with protective masks for congregations in COVID-19 hot spots.
“Church leaders have been struggling with the decision to reopen,” said Reverend Darryl Gray, a member of the Clergy Coalition and organizer for the mask distribution. “There is still much anguish, but churches feel that they are essential to the community and would like to serve those who feel a strong need to return.”
Gray said that regional church leaders have been talking to public health professionals about the need for more COVID=19 testing, proper cleaning, social distancing, and other concerns over the past few weeks.
“Our clergy leadership will continue to advocate for more testing, testing sites at churches, additional resources at our community health facilities, and an aggressive commitment by government to address the chronic health disparities in black communities,” Gray said.
Gray also said that black churches need more public health support than this stockpile of protective masks.
“We would also like to be part of the discussion on where the $18 million from HUD given to the Governor’s Office to combat coronavirus goes,” Gray said. “The virus may leave at some point, but the health of black people will not get any better without a real plan from government to address it.”
As of May 25, 73 of the 112 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,178 of the 1,849 cases in the City of St. Louis were black people. That means 65.2% of the deaths and 63.7% of the cases were black people, when blacks form 45.9% of the city’s population.
As of May 26, 150 of the 387 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,994 of the 4,766 cases in St. Louis County were black people. That means 38.8% of the deaths and 41.8% of the cases were black people, when blacks form 24.9% of the county’s population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.