St. Louis native and activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, will be honored December 7 at the National Action Network's 2nd annual Triumph Awards. The Triumph Awards spotlight African Americans who have triumphed and overcome in extraordinary ways.
Packnett Cunningham - an MSNBC contributor, 2020 Fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics, and former co-host of “Pod Save the People” – came to national prominence during the Ferguson unrest and co-founded Campaign Zero, leveraging her management, communications, policy and equity skillset on broad justice issues from public education to criminal justice. She currently hosts "Undistracted" an original podcast from The Meteor and Pineapple Street Studios, which looks at current events through "the lens of intersectional feminism."
The other awardees include: Angela Bassett, DJ D-Nice, Tyler Perry and Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts.
The virtual awards show will be livestreamed on December 7 at 6pm (CST) on WWW.NATIONALACTIONNETWORK.COM.
