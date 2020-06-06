The St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force reporter a mixture of bad and good news its daily update on Saturday, June 6.
The bad news first:
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 16 yesterday to 24 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 18 yesterday to 19 today.
The number of patients in the ICUs increased – from 68 yesterday to 73 today.
The good news:
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 326 yesterday to 325 today.
Inpatient hospitalizations decreased – from 316 yesterday to 309 today.
The number of patients on ventilators decreased – from 43 yesterday to 41 today.
The data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 32 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,426.
