The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported nothing but good news for Thursday, June 25.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 26 yesterday to 17 today.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 235 yesterday to 231 today.
Inpatient hospitalizations decreased from 247 yesterday to 216 today.
The number of patients in the ICUs decreased from 53 yesterday to 49 today.
The number of patients on ventilators decreased from 27 yesterday to 25 today.
One indicator stayed neutral: The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) stayed the same at 18.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for June 25.
Across the system hospitals, 30 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,793.
