Continuing a disturbing mid-summer surge, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported increases in all but one COVID-19 indicator on Sunday, July 12.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 35 to 36.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 26 to 27. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 168 to 171.
Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 170 yesterday to 180 today. The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased from 40 to 45.
The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 21 to 23.
The only decrease was in suspected COVID-positive hospitalizations, from 170 to 141.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged on July 11, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,183.
