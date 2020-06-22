The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported mostly bad COVID-19 news on Monday, June 22.
The region’s four hospital systems reported increased in four COVID-19 indicators:
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 14 yesterday to 16 today.
- Inpatient hospitalizations increased from 228 yesterday to 234 today.
- The number of patients in the ICUs increased from 45 yesterday to 50 today.
- The number of patients on ventilators increased from 27 yesterday to 32 today.
However, new hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 17 yesterday to 14 today, and the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 235 yesterday to 233 today.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital).
Across the system hospitals, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,715.
