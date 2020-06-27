St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.