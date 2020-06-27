New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 11 yesterday to 16, but otherwise the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task reported only decreases in COVID-19 indicators or status quo for Saturday, June 27.
Status quo: The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) stayed the same at 17, and inpatient hospitalizations stayed the same at 212.
Good news:
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 230 yesterday to 228.
- The number of patients in the ICUs decreased, from 49 yesterday to 47.
- The number of patients on ventilators decreased – from 33 yesterday to 30.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 23 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,839.
