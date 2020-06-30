A large number of new hospital admissions was the most striking data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force’s update for Tuesday, June 30.
New hospital admissions, which is data lagged two days, increased from 16 to 28. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions, also data lagged two days, increased as well, from 16 to 18.
Also, the number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICUs increased from 35 to 39, and the number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators increased from 22 to 23.
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations stayed the same at 137.
The task force reported a significant decline in inpatient suspected COVID-positive hospitalizations from 106 to 94. Inpatient confirmed COVID-positive hospitalizations decreased from 149 to 143.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 28 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,891.
The Department of Veteran Affairs, which is not included in the task force, reports 28 active COVID-19 cases in St. Louis (25 veterans, three staff) and 19 pandemic deaths to date in St. Louis.
