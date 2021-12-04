Parkway Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Chelsea Watson, has announced her plans to retire, effective June 30, 2022.
Watson is a lifelong Parkway student, alumna and educator. Watson has been the deputy superintendent of Parkway since 2017. Prior to that, she was assistant superintendent of student services for five years. Before that, she was at Southwest Middle School for 16 years, 10 of which was as the head principal. Watson started her educational career in 1992 as a teacher at Wren Hollow Elementary.
During her nearly 30 years in Parkway, Dr. Watson has demonstrated a consistent commitment to Parkway’s mission and goals. She created a student services department that enhanced character education, led the strategic and long-term planning of Project Parkway and developed and supported strong leadership skills in our school principals.
“When I think about Dr. Watson, the history of Parkway and the future of Parkway both come to mind. One of Chelsea’s strongest assets is her understanding and memory of our history while also always pushing to make the future better for all students,” said Dr. Keith Marty, superintendent. "Dr. Watson is always reminding us of how we got here, where we are going, our goals and shared vision. She will be remembered and honored for this tireless and consistent commitment to all.”
Watson earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Drury College in Springfield, Mo. She received a master’s degree at Maryville University and earned her doctorate in educational leadership at Lindenwood University.
