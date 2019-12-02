Parkway Schools won the 2019 Business Health Culture Award from the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition.
“Through its holistic educational programming, benefits, and policies, Parkway Schools is supporting the physical, mental, emotional, financial, and social factors that impact employee health and happiness on a daily basis,” said Louise Probst, executive director of the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition.
The Business Health Culture Award recognizes organizations for their innovative and comprehensive approaches to improving the well-being of employees and their family members.
With over 2,500 employees serving more than 17,000 students, the school district becomes one of only six employers to be recognized with the annual distinction, including past winners Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, and The Boeing Company.
“Our first priority is to take care of children, and we know that we cannot be successful unless our teachers and staff are also healthy and well,” said Keith Marty, superintendent of Parkway Schools.
“Our employees are our most valuable resource, so we remain committed to investing in their well-being, professionally and personally, in order to retain the most qualified and caring people to support our students.”
For more information, visit www.stlbhc.org/page/WorkplaceWell-being.
