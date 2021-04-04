Ecumenical Leadership Council endorses Tishaura Jones

A group of pastors, some who are members of the Ecumenical Leadership Council, join the council and elected leaders in St. Louis City and County, and leaders from across the State of Missouri, in endorsing Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones for St. Louis mayor in the April 6, 2021 elections.

We, a group of pastors interested in moving this region forward, are proud to announce that we are endorsing Tishaura O. Jones to be the next Mayor of the City of Saint Louis. We join the Ecumenical Leadership Council, a group of pastors some of us are members of, elected leaders in Saint Louis City and County, and leaders from across the State of Missouri and across the country.

Tishaura is a visionary leader and is poised to lead our City into an equitable and prosperous future. Jesus calls us to justice, and as Mayor, we believe that Tishaura will be a leader who is focused on helping the least among us and lifting up the voices of those who have been left out and left behind.

We are enthusiastically asking you to get out and vote on Tuesday, April 6th for Saint Louis’ future, for the future of your families, and for the future that ALL of our children deserve. Get out and vote and get out and vote for Tishaura Jones for Mayor. God bless you, God bless your families, and God bless the City of Saint Louis.

Bishop Lawrence Wooten—Williams Temple, COGIC

Bishop Stephen Thompson—Leonard Missionary Baptist

Bishop Elijah Hankerson—Life Center International COGIC

Bishop Phil Brownlee—Peace Tabernacle

Bishop Greg Holley—Grace Fellowship

Bishop Floyd Williams—End Time Christian Assembly

Bishop Michael Robinson—Bridge of Hope International

Bishop Timothy J. Smith--New Life Community Church of God in Christ

Bishop Marvin Sanders--Shiloh Temple Church of God in Christ

Bishop Nelson Watts Jr.--El-Bethel Church of God in Christ

Bishop Larry Jones--Greater Grace Church

Bishop Leroy Gill Jr.--Jubilee Community Church

Elder Wayne Luster--Victory Outreach Ministries Church

Elder Julian Johnson--Bethesda Temple

Elder Vaughn Rooks--Word of Life Christian Church

Pastor Alfred Gainey—Lily in the Valley

Pastor Clinton Stencil—Wayman AME

Pastor Dwayne Burch—Mount Herald

Pastor Kenneth Turner—St. James MBC

Pastor Spencer Booker—St. Paul AME

Pastor Sammie Jones—Mount Zion

Pastor Roderick Burton—New North Side

Pastor Michael Franks—New Salem Baptist

Pastor Chuck Norris—St. James AME

Pastor Earl Nance, Jr.—Greater Mount Carmel

Pastor E. G. Shields—Mount Beulah

Pastor Linden Bowie-Zion Travels Church

Pastor Charles BoBo—West Side Baptist

Reverend Burton Barr—West Side Baptist

Pastor Charles Brown—Mount Airy

Pastor Freddie James Clark—Shalom Church

Pastor Harold Butler—Northern Baptist

Pastor RC Fraction—Mount Chapel

Pastor Ivan James—Asbury UMC

Pastor A. L. Manson, Jr.-- Solomon Temple

Pastor C. Jessel Strong—AME, Presiding Elder

Pastor Nathaniel Griffin, Greater Rising Star

Pastor Theodore Washington, Faith MBC

Pastor Damon Cannon, Ephesus Church

Pastor Jovan Mann, Original Friendship

Pastor Billy McMullen, New Mount Sinai Baptist Church

Pastor Carlton Caldwell, Galilee Church

Pastor Charles Jones, Shiloam MBC

Pastor Dion Randolph—All Saints Baptist Church

Pastor Duane Belford—Emmanuel MBC

Pastor Mike Tyler—Greater Paradise Church

Pastor Cornelius Moore Fountain Temple COGIC

Pastor Eddie Coleman—El Bethel Temple

Pastor Maurice McDaniel—Mount Bethel

Pastor Tommie Pierson—Greater St. Mark

Pastor DeVone Cruesoe—Temple of Destiny

Pastor Michael Lampkin—The Fresh

Pastor Reginald Rogers—Light of Jericho

Pastor Russell Hammond—Strangers Home MBC

Pastor J.B. Garris—Jerusalem MBC

Pastor Bobby Wright—Keys to Life Tabernacle Christian Church

Pastor Julius Sims--Word of Life Christian Church

Pastor Anthony Witherspoon--Washington Metropolitan AME Zion

Pastor Wilbert H. Goatley Jr.--Calvary M. B. Church

Pastor Dr. Carlton Caldwell--Galilee M. B. Church

 Pastor Carl Lucas--God First Church

Pastor Richard McDuffie--Lane Tabernacle CME Church

Pastor J. B. Garris--Jerusalem M. B. Church

Pastor Charles Jackson---Guiding Light Baptist Church

Minister Donald Muhammad--Mosque #28

Pastor Anthony Riley---Central Baptist Church

Pastor Kevin Anthony--St. John United Church of Christ

Bishop Beaulah Brandon--Shiloh Worship Center

