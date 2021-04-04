We, a group of pastors interested in moving this region forward, are proud to announce that we are endorsing Tishaura O. Jones to be the next Mayor of the City of Saint Louis. We join the Ecumenical Leadership Council, a group of pastors some of us are members of, elected leaders in Saint Louis City and County, and leaders from across the State of Missouri and across the country.
Tishaura is a visionary leader and is poised to lead our City into an equitable and prosperous future. Jesus calls us to justice, and as Mayor, we believe that Tishaura will be a leader who is focused on helping the least among us and lifting up the voices of those who have been left out and left behind.
We are enthusiastically asking you to get out and vote on Tuesday, April 6th for Saint Louis’ future, for the future of your families, and for the future that ALL of our children deserve. Get out and vote and get out and vote for Tishaura Jones for Mayor. God bless you, God bless your families, and God bless the City of Saint Louis.
Bishop Lawrence Wooten—Williams Temple, COGIC
Bishop Stephen Thompson—Leonard Missionary Baptist
Bishop Elijah Hankerson—Life Center International COGIC
Bishop Phil Brownlee—Peace Tabernacle
Bishop Greg Holley—Grace Fellowship
Bishop Floyd Williams—End Time Christian Assembly
Bishop Michael Robinson—Bridge of Hope International
Bishop Timothy J. Smith--New Life Community Church of God in Christ
Bishop Marvin Sanders--Shiloh Temple Church of God in Christ
Bishop Nelson Watts Jr.--El-Bethel Church of God in Christ
Bishop Larry Jones--Greater Grace Church
Bishop Larry Jones--Greater Grace Church
Bishop Leroy Gill Jr.--Jubilee Community Church
Elder Wayne Luster--Victory Outreach Ministries Church
Elder Julian Johnson--Bethesda Temple
Elder Vaughn Rooks--Word of Life Christian Church
Pastor Alfred Gainey—Lily in the Valley
Pastor Clinton Stencil—Wayman AME
Pastor Dwayne Burch—Mount Herald
Pastor Kenneth Turner—St. James MBC
Pastor Spencer Booker—St. Paul AME
Pastor Sammie Jones—Mount Zion
Pastor Roderick Burton—New North Side
Pastor Michael Franks—New Salem Baptist
Pastor Chuck Norris—St. James AME
Pastor Earl Nance, Jr.—Greater Mount Carmel
Pastor E. G. Shields—Mount Beulah
Pastor Linden Bowie-Zion Travels Church
Pastor Linden Bowie-Zion Travels Church
Pastor Charles BoBo—West Side Baptist
Reverend Burton Barr—West Side Baptist
Pastor Charles Brown—Mount Airy
Pastor Freddie James Clark—Shalom Church
Pastor Harold Butler—Northern Baptist
Pastor RC Fraction—Mount Chapel
Pastor Ivan James—Asbury UMC
Pastor A. L. Manson, Jr.-- Solomon Temple
Pastor C. Jessel Strong—AME, Presiding Elder
Pastor Nathaniel Griffin, Greater Rising Star
Pastor Theodore Washington, Faith MBC
Pastor Damon Cannon, Ephesus Church
Pastor Jovan Mann, Original Friendship
Pastor Billy McMullen, New Mount Sinai Baptist Church
Pastor Carlton Caldwell, Galilee Church
Pastor Charles Jones, Shiloam MBC
Pastor Dion Randolph—All Saints Baptist Church
Pastor Duane Belford—Emmanuel MBC
Pastor Mike Tyler—Greater Paradise Church
Pastor Ernest Williams—
Pastor Cornelius Moore Fountain Temple COGIC
Pastor Eddie Coleman—El Bethel Temple
Pastor Maurice McDaniel—Mount Bethel
Pastor Tommie Pierson—Greater St. Mark
Pastor DeVone Cruesoe—Temple of Destiny
Pastor Michael Lampkin—The Fresh
Pastor Reginald Rogers—Light of Jericho
Pastor Russell Hammond—Strangers Home MBC
Pastor J.B. Garris—Jerusalem MBC
Pastor Bobby Wright—Keys to Life Tabernacle Christian Church
Pastor Julius Sims--Word of Life Christian Church
Pastor Anthony Witherspoon--Washington Metropolitan AME Zion
Pastor Wilbert H. Goatley Jr.--Calvary M. B. Church
Pastor Dr. Carlton Caldwell--Galilee M. B. Church
Pastor Cornelius Moore--Fountain Temple Church of God in Christ
Pastor Cornelius Moore--Fountain Temple Church of God in Christ
Pastor Carl Lucas--God First Church
Pastor Richard McDuffie--Lane Tabernacle CME Church
Pastor J. B. Garris--Jerusalem M. B. Church
Pastor Charles Jackson---Guiding Light Baptist Church
Minister Donald Muhammad--Mosque #28
Pastor Anthony Riley---Central Baptist Church
Pastor Kevin Anthony--St. John United Church of Christ
Pastor Cornelius Moore—Fountain Temple COGIC
Bishop Beaulah Brandon--Shiloh Worship Center
