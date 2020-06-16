Though the numbers of patients in ICUs and on ventilators in St. Louis regional hospitals are significantly down, hospitalizations are slightly up, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported on Tuesday, June 16
The bad news:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 5 to 10
- Seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 251 to 252
- Inpatient hospitalizations increased from 246 to 250
The good news:
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 15 to 14
- The number of patients in the ICUs decreased from 66 to 59
- The number of patients on ventilators decreased from 42 to 34.
These data are the combined figures from the region’s four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital).
Across the system hospitals, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged on June 15, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,602.
