Patricia A. Washington, a veteran journalist and communications strategist, has joined the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis as vice president of Communications. Angelia Bills previously served in this role for more than 16 years but recently launched her own consulting firm.
“Pat Washington is a respected communications professional with strong ties and deep roots in the community,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League.
“She is committed to the Urban League’s mission and brings the professionalism, experience, and skill needed to strategically communicate our work and impact.”
Washington will provide thought leadership to the agency on strategic communications and be accountable for the overall development, management, and strategic direction of the Urban League’s communications supporting key organizational programs and initiatives.
She most recently served as vice president of Development and External Affairs for Annie Malone Children and Family Services. She previously served as a reporter and managing editor of The St. Louis American, press secretary to Mayor Freeman R. Bosley Jr., communications director for County Executive Charlie A. Dooley and communications manager for the St. Louis County health department.
She is a proud member of The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and is active in Kiwanis International serving as founding president of the University City Kiwanis Club.
For communications inquiries, email pwashington@urbanleague-stl.org or call 314-615-3605.
